Taylor Swift fans think the singer manifested her relationship with Travis Kelce in a 15-year-old interview. As the global pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end entered 2024 with their relationship stronger than ever, Swifties resurfaced in an old interview in which Swift described what she wanted in her ideal relationship.

Swift, who was 19 years old while talking to Glamour for an interview in 2009, said her ideal man would be someone at a "similar level of success." Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons to Kelce while looking back at Swift's interview. “It’s more a question of confidence,” she explained. “I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control.”

She continued, "It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.” When Swift was asked what a relationship would look like for her she replied, "It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!"

After going public with their relationship in September, Swift and Kelce closed out 2023 by sharing a kiss at a New Year's Eve Party.