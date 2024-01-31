Are No Doubt Planning A Reunion Tour?

No Doubt are reuniting for Coachella this year, so naturally fans want to know if that means a full reunion is in the works too. Unfortunately, according to a source close to Gwen Stefani, the answer is no. The source told Billboard “not to expect a major No Doubt tour” because the singer already has a full slate this year promoting new solo music this summer.

No Doubt released their last album Push and Shove in 2012 and officially parted ways in 2015. Stefani recently spoke about the upcoming reunion during an interview with People. “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” she admitted. "And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

Stefani confessed that she's "completely overwhelmed" by the reaction to the surprise reunion. “I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?’" she added.

No Doubt isn't the only '90s band to reunite at Coachella. Sublime is also getting back together, with late frontman Bradley Nowell's son Jakob on vocals. Coachella is set to go down April 12-14 and April 19-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. See the full lineup here.