Ariana Grande Shares Exciting Details About New Album 'Eternal Sunshine'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 1, 2024
Ariana Grande is just about a month away from releasing her long-awaited new album! On Thursday, February 1st, the pop star took to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes video in which she talks to her team about the new album Eternal Sunshine.
"Things are kind of just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do," Grande said of the album. "You know how I am and you know how these go." She went on to give them a timeline of the recording process before revealing that Eternal Sunshine is "kind of a concept album because it's just all different, like, heightened pieces of the same story, of the same experience."
During the video, Grande got emotional and had to take a moment to "pull it together." Before playing her team the new album she said of the songs, "Some of them are really vulnerable. Some of them are like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that."
She went on to reveal that she was going to play 9 songs for the people in the room but she had made 13 songs during the Eternal Sunshine sessions. Grande even had packets for her team to look through as she played them the new songs. Before Grande hit play on the board, the video cuts off and reminds fans that the new album will be available on March 8th.
So far, Grande has released one single "yes, and?" which marked her first new release in several years.