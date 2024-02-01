Ariana Grande Shares Exciting Details About New Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

During the video, Grande got emotional and had to take a moment to "pull it together." Before playing her team the new album she said of the songs, "Some of them are really vulnerable. Some of them are like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that."

She went on to reveal that she was going to play 9 songs for the people in the room but she had made 13 songs during the Eternal Sunshine sessions. Grande even had packets for her team to look through as she played them the new songs. Before Grande hit play on the board, the video cuts off and reminds fans that the new album will be available on March 8th.

So far, Grande has released one single "yes, and?" which marked her first new release in several years.