Ariana Grande Shares Video From 'WICKED' Rehearsals, Launches Countdown

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bonded during their time on WICKED. Now that they've finished filming, the pop star has been sharing more behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set. This week, the two actresses exchanged sweet messages on their Instagram Stories and showed off the matching tattoos they got to commemorate the experience.

"You are a one in a million and if I had to do this all over again, you'd still be my Glinda, but Ari really is the gift I was lucky to get," Erivo wrote in her Story. Grande responded with her own emotional message. "I will never forget a second of this time with you. Perhaps, the hardest laughs and cries of my life. I cannnot wait for the world to be changed by your Elphie the way I have been changed by her and by my time with you."

Later, Grande took to TikTok to share a video showing just how special their connection is. In the video, a colleague films the two talking during rehearsals and says, "They talk amongst themselves and don't hear the world. Like they have no idea that we're talking about them 'cause they're just in their own world."