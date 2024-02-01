Britney Spears Slams Justin Timberlake After Shady Comment During NY Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 1, 2024
Britney Spears is clapping back after a potentially shady comment Justin Timberlake made during a recent show. Before performing his song "Cry Me A River" at his Irving Plaza show in New York City on Wednesday, January 31st, Timberlake told the crowd, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ng nobody."
Now fans are thinking the comment might have been a diss to Spears who revealed a lot of unflattering aspects about her relationship with Timberlake in her 2023 best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. The comment also came after Spears took to her Instagram to apologize for some of the details she shared about him in her book and praised his new music.
Just one day after the performance, Britney hopped on Instagram to seemingly take back her previous apology to Timberlake. "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!" she wrote over a photo of a basketball hoop.
She also deleted the post in which she apologized to Timberlake. "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish” 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???" Spears wrote alongside a video of Timberlake performing with The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.