Britney Spears Slams Justin Timberlake After Shady Comment During NY Show

Britney Spears is clapping back after a potentially shady comment Justin Timberlake made during a recent show. Before performing his song "Cry Me A River" at his Irving Plaza show in New York City on Wednesday, January 31st, Timberlake told the crowd, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ng nobody."

Now fans are thinking the comment might have been a diss to Spears who revealed a lot of unflattering aspects about her relationship with Timberlake in her 2023 best-selling memoir The Woman In Me. The comment also came after Spears took to her Instagram to apologize for some of the details she shared about him in her book and praised his new music.