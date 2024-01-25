Justin Timberlake Admits He's 'Selfish' On New Love Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 25, 2024
Justin Timberlake has released his new song "Selfish" after teasing new music for the past few weeks. On Thursday, January 25th, the singer shared his first new solo song since 2018. On the new track, which Timberlake debuted his One Night Only show in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month, he sings, "So if I get jealous, I can't help it/ I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish/ It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when/ You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no."
Timberlake also released a music video for the new song which gets a bit meta and shows the process of filming the video.
Timberlake's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, has yet to receive an official release date but fans shouldn't have to wait much longer. He recently announced another One Night Only show at New York City's Irving Plaza set for Wednesday, January 31st. He also shared another audio clip of what's presumably his next single.
Before announcing "Selfish," Timberlake took to Instagram to share a dramatic video with a voiceover by Benicio Del Toro. "Justin Timberlake Presents: 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS."
All of this exciting news comes weeks after JT wiped his entire Instagram. Before Timberlake had confirmed anything, an insider previously told Page Six that the star has plans to release new music this year. "Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big US tour for 2024,” the insider said in September 2023.