Justin Timberlake Admits He's 'Selfish' On New Love Song

Justin Timberlake has released his new song "Selfish" after teasing new music for the past few weeks. On Thursday, January 25th, the singer shared his first new solo song since 2018. On the new track, which Timberlake debuted his One Night Only show in his hometown of Memphis earlier this month, he sings, "So if I get jealous, I can't help it/ I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish/ It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when/ You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no."

Timberlake also released a music video for the new song which gets a bit meta and shows the process of filming the video.