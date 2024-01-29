Britney Spears Reacts To Ex Justin Timberlake's New Music

Britney Spears has listened to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's new music and she has some thoughts. Over the weekend, Spears took to Instagram to react to Timberlake's new songs "Selfish" and "Sanctified," as well as speak on the things she wrote about him in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish” 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???" Spears wrote alongside a video of Timberlake performing with The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. You can find Britney's Instagram post here.

Timberlake was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend with host Dakota Johnson. He performed two songs from his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was as well as appeared in the monologue and a sketch with Fallon. His new album will drop on March 15th. Before the show, Timberlake appeared on the Tonight Show to announce that he'll be hitting the road with the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The North American dates kick off on April 29th in Vancouver, Canada, and conclude on July 9th in Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd.

The former NSYNC member's solo resurgence comes after Britney revealed some unpleasant information about their relationship such as Timberlake allegedly breaking up with her via text message.