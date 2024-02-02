AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Just Hit An Astonishing Milestone
By Katrina Nattress
February 2, 2024
AC/DC's "Back in Black" may have come out 44 years ago, but it's still popular as ever. As Consequence points out, the classic hit's video has surpassed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube, which is a feat that's difficult to achieve in the hard rock world.
This is notably the band's second song to hit the milestone, following "Thunderstruck," which has 1.39 billion views. There are also a couple songs that have hit 2 billon: Linkin Park's “Numb” has climbed to 2.17 billion after hitting the 1 billion mark in 2018, and Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” made history last year when it became the first pure rock video to hit 2 billion views (it now has 2.13 billion).
Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee still leads all music videos with a mind-blowing 8.37 billion views.
Revisit AC/DC's iconic "Back in Black" video below.
AC/DC played their first show in seven years this past October when they headlined the Power Trip music festival. There have also been rumors that the classic rock legends are plotting tours in Brazil and Europe this year; however, nothing has been confirmed.
In December, news broke that AC/DC's original drummer Colin Burgess passed away. “Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician,” wrote the band on social media. “Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”