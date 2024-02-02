AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Just Hit An Astonishing Milestone

AC/DC's "Back in Black" may have come out 44 years ago, but it's still popular as ever. As Consequence points out, the classic hit's video has surpassed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube, which is a feat that's difficult to achieve in the hard rock world.

This is notably the band's second song to hit the milestone, following "Thunderstruck," which has 1.39 billion views. There are also a couple songs that have hit 2 billon: Linkin Park's “Numb” has climbed to 2.17 billion after hitting the 1 billion mark in 2018, and Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” made history last year when it became the first pure rock video to hit 2 billion views (it now has 2.13 billion).

Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee still leads all music videos with a mind-blowing 8.37 billion views.

Revisit AC/DC's iconic "Back in Black" video below.