How Justin Timberlake Is Dealing With Renewed Britney Spears Drama

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 2, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is reportedly "seething" over the renewed drama with his ex Britney Spears. According to a source who spoke with Page Six, the singer feels like the drama is "overshadowing his new music."

The source added, "Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new."

Aside from Britney's loyal fans, the backlash from Spears' 2023 memoir The Woman In Me had blown over. He even received an explicit apology from the princess of pop on Instagram. Over the weekend Britney praised JT's new music and shared the apology. "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish” 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???" Spears wrote alongside a video of Timberlake performing with The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

However, Britney deleted the post and shared an angry post following a shady comment Timberlake made during his New York City show on Wednesday, January 31st. Before performing his song "Cry Me A River," he told the crowd, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ng nobody."

Just one day after the performance, Britney hopped on Instagram to seemingly take back her previous apology to Timberlake. "Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!" she wrote over a photo of a basketball hoop.

Justin TimberlakeBritney Spears
