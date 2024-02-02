Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About His Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz still loves his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

The two divorced 31 years ago and have consciously maintained amicable admiration and respect for one another over the years. During a recent interview with People, the "TK421" artist revealed that he and Bonet are very much a part of each others' lives and always will be.

"She is a part of my life that will never leave my life and my heart and my soul and my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was, and everything that came together."

The Grammy Award-winning standout explained that his love for Bonet (since the moment they met backstage in 1985) never left. It just transformed into an entirely new dynamic. Amid the excitement of modish hairstyles and big moves, the two married in 1988 and conceived their first child. Shortly after, Kravitz released his first album, one of two that would send him straight to stardom as not only an artist, but a "sex symbol."

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is sexy.’ I was just living and doing. I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music."

Through love and deliberate effort to rebuild a healthy relationship, Kravitz and Bonet achieved peace and, to this day, regard each other highly.

"We are both still parts of each other and the love is still beautiful."

This rare love and understanding for one another was transferred into the upbringing of their daughter, acclaimed actress Zoe Kravitz. Zoe, now 35, lived with Bonet until she was 11 years old and moved in with her dad until she left for college. Kravitz told People that he is proud of how he and Bonet came together to raise Zoe despite their split, and that it "all worked out."

Kravitz is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, set to hit airwaves on March 15!