Louis Tomlinson Signs Marriage Certificate During Fan Meet & Greet
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 2, 2024
Louis Tomlinson came across a very special document while signing autographs for fans at a meet and greet last month. While performing in Jakarta, Indonesia on his Faith in the Future world tour, Tomlinson agreed to sign an official document.
"What’s this some kind of declaration of marriage, is it?” the former One Direction member says off camera in a video of the interaction posted on TikTok. "It’s official, is that right?” After the fan, who brought the document for a friend, explains that the Republic of Indonesia marriage certificate is official he asks her where he should sign. "You should come here more often," the fan tells him as he signs. Then Tomlinson jokes, "Well, I have to. If my wife wants to, I have to."
Now, the superfan who is technically married to Tomlinson has shared her own TikTok showing off the marriage certificate. “I’m a married woman. I’m married to Louis Tomlinson,” the fan said, showing off the certificate. “I’m his lawfully wedded wife.” She went on to freak out about the interaction in the TikTok above. “And he answered, ‘If my wife wants to!’ After he signed this! ‘IF MY WIFE WANTS TO!’ I’M HIS WIFE! Are you kidding me?”
While the marriage certificate exists and has Tomlinson's signature, apparently you need a religious ceremony with two people of the same religion for a marriage to be official in Indonesia as explained by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Indonesia.
