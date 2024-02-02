Louis Tomlinson Signs Marriage Certificate During Fan Meet & Greet

Louis Tomlinson came across a very special document while signing autographs for fans at a meet and greet last month. While performing in Jakarta, Indonesia on his Faith in the Future world tour, Tomlinson agreed to sign an official document.

"What’s this some kind of declaration of marriage, is it?” the former One Direction member says off camera in a video of the interaction posted on TikTok. "It’s official, is that right?” After the fan, who brought the document for a friend, explains that the Republic of Indonesia marriage certificate is official he asks her where he should sign. "You should come here more often," the fan tells him as he signs. Then Tomlinson jokes, "Well, I have to. If my wife wants to, I have to."