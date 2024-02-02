'Rocky' And 'Happy Gilmore' Actor Carl Weathers Dead At 76

Actor Carl Weathers, best known for roles in the 'Rocky' series, 'Happy Gilmore' and 'Predator,' has died at the age of 76, his family announced in a statement to Deadline.com.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family said. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers, a former NFL linebacker, appeared in more than 75 film and television roles during his 50-year acting career, which included a recent recurring role in the Disney+ Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' as well as appearing alongside four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski in his FanDuel Super Bowl ad. The New Orleans native starred in the iconic roles of Apollo Creed in the four three 'Rocky' films opposite Sylvester Stallone, Colonel Al Dillon opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and Chubbs Peterson opposite Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore.'