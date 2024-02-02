Tom Brady Sr. Reveals One 'Horrible' Belichick Trait That Led To Pats Split

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's father revealed the one "horrible" trait that led to his son's split from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady Sr. referred to Belichick as "the best coach in football," but acknowledged that his "interpersonal skills are horrible" while speaking to the Boston Globe's Christopher L. Gasper for an article published earlier this week.

“Bill is tough,” Tom Brady Sr. said “He runs a military system. It’s a different generation. Bill is a great, great, great coach. But his interpersonal skills are horrible. That’s the bottom line.

“How many times has he said — back in ‘15 or ‘16 — that he wanted to win without Tommy? When he went without Tommy, he didn’t know what he was losing. You’re losing more than just a quarterback.

“Ego sometimes gets in the way of things. I think it did with Bill. Now, he’s in a situation where he’s gotten crucified for the last few years by everybody and a lot of luster has come off his rose.”

The Patriots won six Super Bowls and won the AFC East during all but two seasons during Brady and Belichick's shared 20-year tenure, which included the 2008 season in which he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, before the quarterback opted for free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Brady went on to win one more Super Bowl during his first season with the Bucs while the Patriots have since gone 28-36 with only one playoff berth -- resulting in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills -- since his departure.

The Patriots announced their decision to move on from Belichick last month following a 4-13 finish in 2023.