Billy Joel Performs New Song & Closes Out 2024 Grammys With A Classic

Billy Joel hit the 2024 Grammys stage not once, but twice! On Sunday night (February 4th), the Piano Man treated fans to a live performance of his new song "Turn The Lights Back On." The single marks Joel's first new music in nearly two decades.

In a segment before the performance, Joel's co-writer Freddy Wexler revealed that it took him two years to convince the legendary musician to sing on a new track. "I was relentless," Wexler told the viewers at home. In a previous interview with iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran, Joel said, "I heard it and I went, 'That's not bad. That's a pretty good song. That's possibly something I could have written or I would've liked to have finished. And he played me this thing. And then he [said], 'So why don't you come down to our studio and sing it?'"