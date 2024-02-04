Billy Joel Performs New Song & Closes Out 2024 Grammys With A Classic
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 5, 2024
Billy Joel hit the 2024 Grammys stage not once, but twice! On Sunday night (February 4th), the Piano Man treated fans to a live performance of his new song "Turn The Lights Back On." The single marks Joel's first new music in nearly two decades.
In a segment before the performance, Joel's co-writer Freddy Wexler revealed that it took him two years to convince the legendary musician to sing on a new track. "I was relentless," Wexler told the viewers at home. In a previous interview with iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran, Joel said, "I heard it and I went, 'That's not bad. That's a pretty good song. That's possibly something I could have written or I would've liked to have finished. And he played me this thing. And then he [said], 'So why don't you come down to our studio and sing it?'"
Joel's time on the Grammys stage didn't end there. After Taylor Swift took home the Grammy for Album of the Year, presented to her by another legend Celine Dion, the night's host Trevor Noah welcomed Joel and his band back to the stage to play out the show.
For the final song, Joel threw all the way back to his 1980 album Glass Houses with his classic song, "You May Be Right." You can catch Joel singing these two songs and more on his 2024 tour dates with Stevie Nicks and Sting.
Find out who won big at the 2024 Grammy Awards with our Full List of Winners and check out everything you missed from The Backstage Moments You Didn't See On TV.