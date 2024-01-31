Celine Dion To Release Documentary About Journey With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is gearing up to release a new documentary that will explore her journey with Stiff Person Syndrome. This week, Amazon MGM Studio announced I Am: Celine Dion, a feature-length documentary that will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

"This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans," a press release shares.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor followed the legendary singer around for over a year for the documentary which has yet to set a release date.

In 2022, the Canadian singer revealed to her fans that she had been diagnosed with an incredibly rare and incurable neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). "It’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life and it's what I love to do the most," a tearful Celine said at the time. "I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being out on stage performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

Most recently, her sister Claudette gave fans an update and revealed that top researchers who specialize in Stiff Person Syndrome have been working closely with Celine. "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard," she said. "I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.”