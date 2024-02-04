Fans Think Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Grammys Look Is Full Of Easter Eggs

By Logan DeLoye

February 5, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift took over the red carpet before the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4) in a gorgeous gown with accessories that had fans asking questions. The illustrious songstress brought unmatched flare (per usual) in a stunning white gown with a strapless neckline, classic elbow-length black gloves, and heels to match. But it wasn't her clothing that fans doing a double take.

Strapped around her neck above layered silver jewelry was a black watch necklace with hands pointing to midnight. Fan accounts tweeted photos of the outfit on X (formerly known as Twitter), and zoomed in on the jewelry stating: "Taylor just arrived at the #GRAMMYs and we’re scared. Is she on her vigilante s*** again?"

Should order be followed, the next Taylor's Version album to be released will be 2017's Reputation, featuring unforgettable hits such as, "End Game," "Delicate," and "Gorgeous," to name a few!

Swift is known for dropping subtle hints leading up the release of each Taylor's Version album that super fans (in true swiftie fashion) hype up and decode immediately. Is she trying to tell us something? Will there be an exclusive announcement pertaining to the next album release at midnight tonight? Only time will tell! The real question is...are you Ready For It?

