Fans Think Taylor Swift's Gorgeous Grammys Look Is Full Of Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift took over the red carpet before the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4) in a gorgeous gown with accessories that had fans asking questions. The illustrious songstress brought unmatched flare (per usual) in a stunning white gown with a strapless neckline, classic elbow-length black gloves, and heels to match. But it wasn't her clothing that fans doing a double take.

Strapped around her neck above layered silver jewelry was a black watch necklace with hands pointing to midnight. Fan accounts tweeted photos of the outfit on X (formerly known as Twitter), and zoomed in on the jewelry stating: "Taylor just arrived at the #GRAMMYs and we’re scared. Is she on her vigilante s*** again?"