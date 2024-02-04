Olivia Rodrigo Covers Herself In Fake Blood In Stunning Grammys Performance

Olivia Rodrigo took her song "Vampire" to the next level at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 4), covering herself in fake blood for a truly memorable performance.

Rodrigo looked stunning in a gorgeous red gown, commanding the stage under a single spotlight as she launched into the emotional track. As she hit the second verse and red lights began flashing on the stage, the desperation in her voice grew and the beat steadily moved the song along. The crowd really got into the performance, with famous faces like Taylor Swift even moving and singing along to the hit track.

The most notable part of the performance, however, was when Rodrigo grabbed her face at the peak of the song, leaving behind bloody marks on her cheek and chest. Even the background screen got in on the bloody fun, with red flowers bleeding down the screen.