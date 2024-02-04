Olivia Rodrigo Covers Herself In Fake Blood In Stunning Grammys Performance
By Sarah Tate
February 5, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo took her song "Vampire" to the next level at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 4), covering herself in fake blood for a truly memorable performance.
Rodrigo looked stunning in a gorgeous red gown, commanding the stage under a single spotlight as she launched into the emotional track. As she hit the second verse and red lights began flashing on the stage, the desperation in her voice grew and the beat steadily moved the song along. The crowd really got into the performance, with famous faces like Taylor Swift even moving and singing along to the hit track.
The most notable part of the performance, however, was when Rodrigo grabbed her face at the peak of the song, leaving behind bloody marks on her cheek and chest. Even the background screen got in on the bloody fun, with red flowers bleeding down the screen.
Rodrigo recently revealed that a song from fellow musician Lorde changed the "trajectory" of her life, sharing that the New Zealand singer's breakthrough hit "Royals" as well as her debut album Pure Heroine were "pinch me" moments that blew her away.
The multi-talented Rodrigo has been focusing on her music, most recently releasing her sophomore album GUTS as well as a track for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, but she is also thinking about returning to acting.
"I love movies. I love telling stories," she told Variety, even revealing what genre she is interested in pursuing. "I really wanna do a coming-of-age thing. Maybe before I'm actually of age. Maybe I am of age already. I don't know."