Olivia Rodrigo Wants To Return To Acting: 'I Love Telling Stories'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 10, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo is thinking about returning to acting. After taking a break from the small screen to become a Grammy-winning music sensation, Rodrigo may go back to her acting roots. While attending the Governors Awards last night (January 9th), Rodrigo talked with Variety who asked when she would start acting again.
"It's the million-dollar question! I would love to. I think that'd be really fun," Rodrigo said. "I love movies. I love telling stories." When asked what genre of movie she would like to act in, Rodrigo immediately said, "I really wanna do a coming-of-age thing. Maybe before I'm actually of age. Maybe I am of age already. I don't know."
When will Olivia Rodrigo act next? #GovernorsAwards https://t.co/Gc0EZRPKNs pic.twitter.com/yU6GFjABSR— Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2024
We may have to wait to see Rodrigo in a coming-of-age film but in the meantime, you can catch her on the GUTS World Tour. The star is hitting the road in support of her sophomore album GUTS. The Grammy winner will kick off her tour on February 23rd in Palm Springs, just a few days following her 21st birthday on February 20th. “I’m either not gonna do a party or I’m gonna be really hung over for the first show,” Rodrigo told The Los Angeles Times. “We’ll see.”
Last year, fans at the Z100 Jingle Ball last week got a taste of the GUTS World Tour with Rodrigo's firey performance, which closed out the night. Her set featured hits like "Good 4 U," "Drivers License," "get him back!" and many more. Rodrigo also had some special guests in the audience including her friend and fellow pop star Conan Gray, her former Bizaardvark costar Madison Hu, as well as her rumored boyfriend, Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge.