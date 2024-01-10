Olivia Rodrigo Wants To Return To Acting: 'I Love Telling Stories'

Olivia Rodrigo is thinking about returning to acting. After taking a break from the small screen to become a Grammy-winning music sensation, Rodrigo may go back to her acting roots. While attending the Governors Awards last night (January 9th), Rodrigo talked with Variety who asked when she would start acting again.

"It's the million-dollar question! I would love to. I think that'd be really fun," Rodrigo said. "I love movies. I love telling stories." When asked what genre of movie she would like to act in, Rodrigo immediately said, "I really wanna do a coming-of-age thing. Maybe before I'm actually of age. Maybe I am of age already. I don't know."