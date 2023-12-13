Olivia Rodrigo Is Working On Her 'Death-Metal Scream' For 'GUTS' World Tour

In the new year, Olivia Rodrigo will be hitting the road on her 2024 GUTS World Tour. During a recently published interview with the Los Angeles Times, the singer gave fans some hints about what to expect on the highly-anticipated tour.

Rodrigo revealed that putting together the show, “is really making me examine my identity as an artist, because I love going to a show that’s big and awesome, but I’m also not the type of girl who’s gonna break into a dance routine." She added, "That’s not me. So I’ve got to figure out a way to make it my own."

The "All-American Bitch" singer also joked that she needs to hone an unexpected skill while preparing for the tour dates. "I need to work on my death-metal scream too," Rodrigo shared.

The Grammy winner will kick off her tour on February 23rd in Palm Springs, just a few days following her 21st birthday on February 20th. “I’m either not gonna do a party or I’m gonna be really hung over for the first show,” she told the Times. “We’ll see.”

Fans at the Z100 Jingle Ball last week got a taste of the GUTS World Tour with Rodrigo's firey performance, which closed out the night. Her set featured hits like "Good 4 U," "Drivers License," "get him back!" and many more. Rodrigo also had some special guests in the audience including her friend and fellow pop star Conan Gray, her former Bizaardvark costar Madison Hu, as well as her rumored boyfriend, Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge.