PHOTOS: Fans Gush Over Noah Kahan's 'Sweet' Grammys Plus-One
By Logan DeLoye
February 5, 2024
Noah Kahan showed up to the 66th Annual Grammy Award's Red Carpet on Sunday night (February 4) with a stunning plus-one, and fans could not get enough of her outfit! The "Stick Season" artist strutted down the iconic carpet in a slick, all-black fit with a real show-stopper by his side. Photo and video footage from the pre-show event depict Kahan and his mother, Lauri, sharing multiple sweet moments as they posed for the cameras.
One in particular, captured by E! News, shines a spotlight on the dynamic mother-son duo posing back to back with their arms crossed, both with dazzling smiles on their faces. Speaking of dazzling, plus-one of the year Lauri can be seen wearing a classic, black velvet ensemble with three gold flowers lining the zipper, proudly complimenting her son.
Our hearts. 🥹❤️ #NoahKahan and his mom share a sweet moment on the #GRAMMYs carpet. pic.twitter.com/5xThoG9Ait— E! News (@enews) February 4, 2024
Kahan rose to fame in 2022 with the release of his third studio album, Stick Season, and the rest was history! Just last month, he was nominated for multiple iHeartRadio Music Awards including, "Best New Artist," "Best Lyrics," and "Social Star." In a recent interview with NPR, the folk-pop standout spoke highly of his mother, revealing that he would be taking her to the Grammys.
"My mom, literally my entire childhood, was like, 'When you go to the Grammys, you got to take me.' She made me promise. I would not even let her talk about it until the day I found out I got nominated, and then I called her and I'm like, 'We're going to the Grammys!' She deserves it. She drove me all around New England trying to get me places to play music and so the least I could do to repay her is to bring her to the biggest night of my life, at the Grammys."
Kahan was nominated for "Best New Artist" at this year's Grammy Awards among other stars including Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, and more! The full list of nominees can be found on grammy.com.