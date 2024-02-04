PHOTOS: Fans Gush Over Noah Kahan's 'Sweet' Grammys Plus-One

Noah Kahan showed up to the 66th Annual Grammy Award's Red Carpet on Sunday night (February 4) with a stunning plus-one, and fans could not get enough of her outfit! The "Stick Season" artist strutted down the iconic carpet in a slick, all-black fit with a real show-stopper by his side. Photo and video footage from the pre-show event depict Kahan and his mother, Lauri, sharing multiple sweet moments as they posed for the cameras.

One in particular, captured by E! News, shines a spotlight on the dynamic mother-son duo posing back to back with their arms crossed, both with dazzling smiles on their faces. Speaking of dazzling, plus-one of the year Lauri can be seen wearing a classic, black velvet ensemble with three gold flowers lining the zipper, proudly complimenting her son.