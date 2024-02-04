Taylor Swift Makes Grammys History With Album Of The Year Win

Taylor Swift not only won several awards at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4), she also made Grammys history.

The "Anti-Hero" singer broke a Grammys record when she took home the award for Album of the Year for 2022's Midnights, her fourth win in the category and one that sets her apart from all other artists. Her fourth win makes her the first artist to win Album of the Year four separate times. Swift previously won AOTY in 2009 for Fearless, in 2015 for 1989 and in 2020 for Folklore. Before her win on Sunday, she was tied for three AOTY wins alongside Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

After being presented the award by Celine Dion, who made a surprise appearance amid her health struggles, Swift praised her friends and collaborators, including Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey who she also brought on stage, while thanking her supporters for allowing her to do what she loves: making music.

"For me, the award is the work. All I wanna do is keep being able to do this, I love it so much," she said while accepting the award. "It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I wanna do is keep doing this, so thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much."

The night was big for Swift for another reason, too. While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, her 13th Grammy award in her illustrious career, she announced she was dropping a brand new album this year — and it's coming sooner than you think.

As soon as she made the announcement on the Grammys stage, her official Instagram page posted the cover art for The Tortured Poets Department and revealed that it's releasing April 19. Not much is known about the album, but the post cryptically teased that "all's fair in love and poetry."