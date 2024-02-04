Watch U2 Make History At Grammy Awards Live From Las Vegas Sphere

U2 made history at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with a live performance from the Las Vegas Sphere, delivering a show unlike anything the venue has ever seen before. This performance marked the first-time ever that recording cameras were allowed inside the Sphere. To make the event even more special, the recording cameras were used specifically to broadcast the show live at this year's Grammys!

The standouts stunned audiences at both venues with a stellar performance of 2023's "Atomic City," as cameras panned around the vast stage. Exclusive video footage captured by The Hollywood Reporter shows U2, in all of their U2:UV Achtung Baby residency glory, shredding on the exterior screen of the sphere. The audience is taken by surprise as the camera suddenly enters through the doorway of the venue. In a truly iconic moment in entertainment history, U2 played live for two gigantic venues simultaneously.