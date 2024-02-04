Watch U2 Make History At Grammy Awards Live From Las Vegas Sphere
By Logan DeLoye
February 5, 2024
U2 made history at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with a live performance from the Las Vegas Sphere, delivering a show unlike anything the venue has ever seen before. This performance marked the first-time ever that recording cameras were allowed inside the Sphere. To make the event even more special, the recording cameras were used specifically to broadcast the show live at this year's Grammys!
The standouts stunned audiences at both venues with a stellar performance of 2023's "Atomic City," as cameras panned around the vast stage. Exclusive video footage captured by The Hollywood Reporter shows U2, in all of their U2:UV Achtung Baby residency glory, shredding on the exterior screen of the sphere. The audience is taken by surprise as the camera suddenly enters through the doorway of the venue. In a truly iconic moment in entertainment history, U2 played live for two gigantic venues simultaneously.
U2 Performs at the Sphere in Las Vegas during the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/JV6I6YskaT— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024
After rocking the Sphere and the Crypto.com Arena with "Atomic City," U2 frontman Bono announced the nominees for the next category of "Best Pop Vocal," "exited" the Grammy's stage, and continued to dazzle Vegas fans with timeless hits.
According to UPROXX, despite not being nominated for a Grammy this year, the "With Or Without You" stars have been nominated for a whopping total of 46 Grammys, taking home 22 wins since their rise to stardom. 2004’s How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb won five Grammys alone during the 2006 award show.
U2's Sphere residency is set to conclude next month after 40 unforgettable dates.