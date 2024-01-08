Ariana Grande Reveals Details About New Album: 'I Couldn't Wait'

Ariana Grande is kicking off the week with more details about her new album. On Monday morning (January 8th), the superstar took to her Instagram Story to clarify a few things about her upcoming single and new studio album.

"p.s. I couldn't wait any longer to tell you," she wrote next to the photo she used to announce her new single, "that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well... one of them!)" On Sunday, January 7th, Grande announced the release of her new single "yes, and?" which will drop later this week on January 12th.