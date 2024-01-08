Ariana Grande Reveals Details About New Album: 'I Couldn't Wait'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 8, 2024
Ariana Grande is kicking off the week with more details about her new album. On Monday morning (January 8th), the superstar took to her Instagram Story to clarify a few things about her upcoming single and new studio album.
"p.s. I couldn't wait any longer to tell you," she wrote next to the photo she used to announce her new single, "that although this is not the album title, it is indeed the album cover (well... one of them!)" On Sunday, January 7th, Grande announced the release of her new single "yes, and?" which will drop later this week on January 12th.
At the end of 2023, Grande confirmed that new music would be arriving this year. After sending fans a photo of her lips and a note reading "See you next year," Grande shared a post with the same caption. She also shared photos and videos of herself working in the studio.
The forthcoming album will be Grande's first new release since 2020's Positions. Prior to Grande's announcements, fans were excited to hear the singer's Wicked costar Bowen Yang reveal that he's already listened to the album. “There are several bops on it, everyone is going to be gagged. Ariana and Max killed it," Yang said, referring to famed pop music producer Max Martin.
In addition to long-awaited new music, 2024 will also see Grande star in the highly-anticipated first part of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, which is set to hit theaters on November 27th, 2024.