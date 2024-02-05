Livvy Dunne Has 'Unbelievable' Routine Following Status Concerns

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne helped the Tigers record their highest score in program history during a 198.475-196.200 win against Arkansas over the weekend.

Dunne, 21, who had previously missed two consecutive meets, replaced teammate KJ Johnson in the floor lineup and recorded a personal score of 9.875, which matched her highest total for her senior season, on Friday (February 2).

“Unbelievable what she can do!” a fan commented on a video of the routine shared on ESPN's YouTube account Saturday (February 3).

The Tigers improved to 5-2 with the win on Friday, which was head coach Jay Clark's 100th of his career.