Livvy Dunne Has 'Unbelievable' Routine Following Status Concerns
By Jason Hall
February 5, 2024
LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne helped the Tigers record their highest score in program history during a 198.475-196.200 win against Arkansas over the weekend.
Dunne, 21, who had previously missed two consecutive meets, replaced teammate KJ Johnson in the floor lineup and recorded a personal score of 9.875, which matched her highest total for her senior season, on Friday (February 2).
“Unbelievable what she can do!” a fan commented on a video of the routine shared on ESPN's YouTube account Saturday (February 3).
The Tigers improved to 5-2 with the win on Friday, which was head coach Jay Clark's 100th of his career.
“I know everyone wants to talk about the score tonight and that’s great. I do not focus on whether we get a low or high score. It’s about our performance," Clark said via LSUSports.net. "We did our job tonight and we can do that same performance somewhere else. For us it’s about keeping our eye on the next step ahead of us and just taking it one step at a time.”
Dunne recently shared a TikTok of herself training on the uneven bars and balance beam, a change from her usual floor exercise routine and included a comment that some viewed as hinting at a potential injury.
@livvy
can i get a geaux tigers?! #foryou #lsu #gymnastics♬ original sound - Olivia Dunne
“I just pray my body stays in one piece til the end of szn,” Dunne replied to a follower who commented on the post.
Dunne is the highest-earning female collegiate athlete with an NIL valuation of $3.5 million, trailing only USC Trojans men's basketball guard Bronny James ($5.8 million) and Colorado Buffaloes football quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4.7 million). The New Jersey native is also the second-most followed collegiate athlete on social media -- behind only James -- with 12.4 million cumulative followers on TikTok (7.5 million), Instagram (4.8 million) and X (104,000).