New Details On Arrest Of Pat Mahomes Sr. Days Before Super Bowl

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was released on a $10,000 bond in relation to his third offense driving while intoxicated arrest in Tyler, Texas, Saturday (February 3) night, according to Smith County online records via KansasCity.com.

Mahomes, 53, could face between two and 10 years in prison in relation to the third DUI offense, according to ProFootballTalk.com. The former Major League Baseball pitcher was previously arrested for DWI twice, which included serving 40 days in jail for his second offense in 2019, fulfilling his requirement on weekends, according to Smith County online records.

The elder Mahomes' latest arrest came eight days before his son's scheduled fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years when the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next Sunday (February 11). The Chiefs had previously dealt with a similar situation when then-assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was arrested days prior to their Super Bowl LV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in relation to an incident in which he was driving while impaired, which resulted in a crash that left a young girl with permanent injuries.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 241 yards and one touchdown on 30 of 39 passing during Kansas City's AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday (January 28).

“You don’t take it for granted,” the quarterback told reporters after Sunday's game via the New York Post. “You never know many you are going to get to, or if you are going to get to any. It really is special, but the job’s not done. Our job now is to … try to get that ring.”

Mahomes would tie Troy Aikman and Earl Morrall for the third-most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback and would trail only Tom Brady (7), Joe Montana (4) and Terry Bradshaw (4) with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII.