Kelly Clarkson Helps Couple Get Married During Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson helped create an unforgettable moment during a recent show during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend. In the middle of her New Year's Eve show on Sunday, December 30th, the singer and talk show host helped a couple get married in the middle of her show.

While walking through the crowd, Clarkson stopped to talk to one fan who explained that he and his partner had been together for almost 15 years and they were ready to get married. Clarkson was delighted by the news and quickly gave her mic to their officiant, who immediately launched into the wedding ceremony.