Kelly Clarkson Helps Couple Get Married During Vegas Residency
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 2, 2024
Kelly Clarkson helped create an unforgettable moment during a recent show during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend. In the middle of her New Year's Eve show on Sunday, December 30th, the singer and talk show host helped a couple get married in the middle of her show.
While walking through the crowd, Clarkson stopped to talk to one fan who explained that he and his partner had been together for almost 15 years and they were ready to get married. Clarkson was delighted by the news and quickly gave her mic to their officiant, who immediately launched into the wedding ceremony.
With Clarkson bearing witness, the happy couple said "I do" and the officiant proclaimed, By the power of Kelly Clarkson's show, Las Vegas, New Year's 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband." The crowd cheered them on while Clarkson shared a hug with the officiant and the newly married couple. After the sweet moment, Clarkson went to share more memorable moments with her fans in the audience.
The Kelly Clarkson Show host recently opened up about her thoughts on romance following her rough divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022. During her interview with Shannen Doherty in December, Clarkson admitted, "I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else." She added that divorce is "hard" because "you thought you were going to spend forever with this person."