Patrick Mahomes' Father's Status For Super Bowl, Arrest Details Revealed

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will reportedly still be allowed to travel to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII despite his recent arrest.

Judge James Meredith, who handled the elder Mahomes' third offense DWI case, told TMZ Sports that he didn't include a travel band as part of his bond conditions set on Sunday (February 4). The former Major League Baseball pitcher was arrested in Tyler, Texas, Saturday (February 3) night, eight days before his son is set to face the San Francisco 49ers in his fourth Super Bowl in five years.

“He’s doing good,” Patrick Mahomes said during Super Bowl LVIII 2024 Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday (February 5) via the New York Post. “Don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is.”

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family," he added. "That’s really all I’ll say at this point.”

Pat Sr. was reportedly driving with an open 16-ounce Coors beer and driving slower than the other nearby traffic when he was pulled over by police just prior to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to an Smith County Sheriff's Office affidavit obtained by the New York Post. The 53-year-old admitted to having "a few bears while watching the game at a local bar" during the traffic stop, the affidavit states.

Police said Mahomes showed four clues of intoxication during Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public place," the arresting officer wrote.

A registration check prior to being pulled over showed that the vehicle Mahomes was traveling in had expired in 2022. The 53-year-old could face between two and 10 years in prison in relation to the third DUI offense, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

Pat Sr. was previously arrested for DWI twice, which included serving 40 days in jail for his second offense in 2019, fulfilling his requirement on weekends, according to Smith County online records. The Chiefs had previously dealt with a similar situation when then-assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was arrested days prior to their Super Bowl LV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in relation to an incident in which he was driving while impaired, which resulted in a crash that left a young girl with permanent injuries.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 241 yards and one touchdown on 30 of 39 passing during Kansas City's AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday (January 28).

“You don’t take it for granted,” the quarterback told reporters after Sunday's game via the New York Post. “You never know many you are going to get to, or if you are going to get to any. It really is special, but the job’s not done. Our job now is to … try to get that ring.”

Mahomes would tie Troy Aikman and Earl Morrall for the third-most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback and would trail only Tom Brady (7), Joe Montana (4) and Terry Bradshaw (4) with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII.