Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spark Romance Rumors With New Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2024
Is Sabrina Carpenter dating Saltburn star, Barry Keoghan? The two were spotted hanging out at an after-party for W Magazine following the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4th). The outlet shared a photo of the rumored couple on their Instagram showing Keoghan covering his mouth with his hand and Carpenter covering her entire face with her drink.
"Spotted in the crowd were Barry Keoghan (@Keoghan92) chatting with @SabrinaCarpenter, and @DuaLipa and #CallumTurner dancing their hearts out," part of the caption read.
The photos follow a January report from Daily Mail that claimed that the singer and the actor were planning on using the Grammys as an opportunity to go public with their relationship.
The rumors follow Barry's split from his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans in July 2023. As for Carpenter, the last person she was romantically linked to was YouTuber David Dobrick but she seemed to shut those rumors down soon after. After her Lollapalooza in August, Carpenter reportedly partied into the early morning with Dobrik. Page Six reported that the two were seen "smiling and laughing while sitting next to each other and chatting before Metro Boomin came on" to perform at Tao Chicago. “Sabrina seemed to be in really high spirits after performing at the festival earlier in the day," the source told the outlet.
Of course, the story prompted speculation that the pair are dating and Carpenter just happened to share a very timely Instagram post. "sry i don't date lollapaloozas," the singer wrote alongside photos from her set.