Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spark Romance Rumors With New Photo

Is Sabrina Carpenter dating Saltburn star, Barry Keoghan? The two were spotted hanging out at an after-party for W Magazine following the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4th). The outlet shared a photo of the rumored couple on their Instagram showing Keoghan covering his mouth with his hand and Carpenter covering her entire face with her drink.

"Spotted in the crowd were Barry Keoghan (@Keoghan92) chatting with @SabrinaCarpenter, and @DuaLipa and #CallumTurner dancing their hearts out," part of the caption read.

The photos follow a January report from Daily Mail that claimed that the singer and the actor were planning on using the Grammys as an opportunity to go public with their relationship.