Sabrina Carpenter Turns One Of Her Biggest Songs Into A Fun Christmas Tune
By Sarah Tate
December 9, 2023
Sabrina Carpenter got a bit extra festive at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, changing up one of her biggest songs to make it an exciting Christmas tune.
Carpenter walked onto the stage looking stunning in a sparkling white corset top with ruffled shorts accessorized with a garter, over-the-elbow white gloves with black bows that match the choker around her neck and furry platform boots. She kicked off her set with "Feather," dancing around the stage with a big smile on her face as she sang about feeling without the "waste of time" that is an ex that is finally out of her life.
Bringing out a large candy cane to walk around the stage, she bemoaned that the holiday season is still in full effect, wondering if the new year is on its way as she moved into "Is It New Years Yet?" from her recently-released Christmas EP fruitcake.
After hyping up the crowd even more, and telling them that she was "Sabrina Claus" for the night, she slowed things down with "Because I Liked A Boy," showing her incredible vocals as a plume of fog washed around the stage, giving the performance an even dreamier quality. The song picked up in the second chorus, with guitars cutting a electric tune as she sang, "I'm a hot topic on your tongue/ I'm a rebound gettin' 'round stealin' from the young/ Tell me who I am, guess I don't have a choice/ All because I liked a boy."
Carpenter then moved into something a bit more festive with "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do," also from fruitcake, strutting around the stage as she pledges to give her special someone "everything you want."
Before she finished her set, she decided to pull a little prank on the crowd, faking out the audience by saying her set was over and even starting to walk toward the exit before she turned back around with a cheeky smile and moved in to "Nonsense" for her final song.
While everything started out as normal, she briefly stopped the song to say she wanted it to be a bit more festive, first asking for jingle bells to be added before changing up the lyrics to make it a fun Christmas take on the popular track. Some standout lyrics swaps included "sounds like ho ho ho" instead of "sounds like blah blah blah" and "I got that holiday glee" instead of "I got some young energy" as well as "look at all those presents, that's a big stack" and "Jingle Ball you're so hot I'm not worthy."
Carpenter recently stirred up some controversy with the cute but gory music video for "Feather," a bonus track from her fifth studio album Emails I Can't Send that saw her getting revenge on men who have wronged her.
The "Because I Liked A Boy" singer has also been back on the road touring with Taylor Swift on the international leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour. To get back in the Bejeweled mindset, which as a Swiftie shouldn't be too difficult, she also revealed her three favorite albums from the "Anti-Hero" singer and her answers may be surprising to some die-hard fans.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st at 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.