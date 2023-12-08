Sabrina Carpenter Turns One Of Her Biggest Songs Into A Fun Christmas Tune

Sabrina Carpenter got a bit extra festive at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, changing up one of her biggest songs to make it an exciting Christmas tune.

Carpenter walked onto the stage looking stunning in a sparkling white corset top with ruffled shorts accessorized with a garter, over-the-elbow white gloves with black bows that match the choker around her neck and furry platform boots. She kicked off her set with "Feather," dancing around the stage with a big smile on her face as she sang about feeling without the "waste of time" that is an ex that is finally out of her life.

Bringing out a large candy cane to walk around the stage, she bemoaned that the holiday season is still in full effect, wondering if the new year is on its way as she moved into "Is It New Years Yet?" from her recently-released Christmas EP fruitcake.