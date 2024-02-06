Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Tracklist Includes Two Collabs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2024
Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her forthcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. On Monday, February 5th, the star took to social media to reveal that the new album will include 16 tracks plus a bonus track. She'll also be teaming up with two beloved artists: Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. The tracklisting also featured a new black-and-white photo of Swift resting the back of her hand on her head with the words "I love you, It's ruining my life," placed over her bare shoulder.
Check out The Tortured Poets Department tracklist below:
- Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
- The Tortured Poets Department
- My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
- Down Bad
- So Long, London
- But Daddy I Love Him
- Fresh Out the Summer
- Florida!!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)
- Guilty as Sin?
- Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
- I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
- loml
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
- The Alchemy
- Clara Bow
- Bonus Track: The Manuscript
Swift announced her 11th studio album during an acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4th). While accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album Midnights, she announced that her brand new album The Tortured Poet's Department will be out on April 19th.
As soon as she stepped off the stage, Swift revealed the cover art with a post on Instagram. The post also included a handwritten note that reads: "And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms/ My talismans and charms/ The tick, tick, tick/ of love bombs/ My Veins of pitch black ink/ All's fair in love and poetry... Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."