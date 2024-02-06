Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' Tracklist Includes Two Collabs

Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her forthcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. On Monday, February 5th, the star took to social media to reveal that the new album will include 16 tracks plus a bonus track. She'll also be teaming up with two beloved artists: Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. The tracklisting also featured a new black-and-white photo of Swift resting the back of her hand on her head with the words "I love you, It's ruining my life," placed over her bare shoulder.

Check out The Tortured Poets Department tracklist below: