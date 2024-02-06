Usher Announces Dates For His 'Past Present Future Tour'

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on the same day his ninth album drops. Coming Home will hold hit singles like "Good Good" with 21 Savage and Summer Walker plus "Risk It All" featuring H.E.R. It will also feature contributions from Latto, The-Dream, Burna Boy and more. Fans have been waiting on Usher's announcement ever since the news first broke about his plans to tour following the end of his residency in Las Vegas.



Fans will able to get a taste of what to expect from Usher's tour during his highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. He recently told Vogue about his plans for the 13-minute set.



"It has to be perfect," Usher said. "I've been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."



Presale tickets for Usher's tour begin on February 9 at 10 a.m. General sales begin on Monday, February 12. Check out the full list of dates below.