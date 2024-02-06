Usher Announces Dates For His 'Past Present Future Tour'

By Tony M. Centeno

February 6, 2024

Usher
Usher has announced his upcoming tour just days before his upcoming album drops.

On Tuesday, February 6, the Grammy award-winning singer shared the dates for his "Past Present Future Tour." Usher is set to kick off his tour in Washington, D.C. in August. From there, he'll continue to trek across the U.S. as he hits major cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Brooklyn, N.Y., Miami and more. The Atlanta native will close out the tour in Chicago at the end of October. Based on the tour's title, fans will get to experience every era of Usher's career from his self-titled debut to his brand new LP Coming Home.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on the same day his ninth album drops. Coming Home will hold hit singles like "Good Good" with 21 Savage and Summer Walker plus "Risk It All" featuring H.E.R. It will also feature contributions from Latto, The-Dream, Burna Boy and more. Fans have been waiting on Usher's announcement ever since the news first broke about his plans to tour following the end of his residency in Las Vegas.

Fans will able to get a taste of what to expect from Usher's tour during his highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. He recently told Vogue about his plans for the 13-minute set.

"It has to be perfect," Usher said. "I've been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."

Presale tickets for Usher's tour begin on February 9 at 10 a.m. General sales begin on Monday, February 12. Check out the full list of dates below.

Usher's "Past Present Future Tour" Dates

Aug. 20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 24 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Aug. 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 2 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 3 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 7 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

Sept. 28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Sept. 29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 4 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 7 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Oct. 11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct. 12 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct. 17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 26 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

