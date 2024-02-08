California Woman Rescued After Being Swallowed By 25-Foot Sinkhole

A woman was swallowed by a large sinkhole in Fontana on Thursday (February 8), and has since been rescued by firefighters.

According to KTLA, the sinkhole in question measures a whopping 25-feet deep and opened up near a resident's brick porch in front of a mobile home. Rescue crews found the woman inside of the sinkhole and attempted to lift her out at around 10:30 a.m.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department detailed the exact location of the sinkhole by sharing a photo of a map to X (formerly known as Twitter). Per the map, the sinkhole opened up along the 8200 block of Cherry Avenue in Fontana. The fire department noted that when rescue crews arrived on scene, the woman was awake and talking.