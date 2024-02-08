California Woman Rescued After Being Swallowed By 25-Foot Sinkhole
By Logan DeLoye
February 8, 2024
A woman was swallowed by a large sinkhole in Fontana on Thursday (February 8), and has since been rescued by firefighters.
According to KTLA, the sinkhole in question measures a whopping 25-feet deep and opened up near a resident's brick porch in front of a mobile home. Rescue crews found the woman inside of the sinkhole and attempted to lift her out at around 10:30 a.m.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department detailed the exact location of the sinkhole by sharing a photo of a map to X (formerly known as Twitter). Per the map, the sinkhole opened up along the 8200 block of Cherry Avenue in Fontana. The fire department noted that when rescue crews arrived on scene, the woman was awake and talking.
FONTANA: #SBCoFD on scene RESCUE, 8200 Cherry Ave. Adult female trapped in approx 25’ sinkhole. Victim is awake and talking. USAR team enroute. BC118 is Cherry IC. ^eas pic.twitter.com/nl5HYoyJ60— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 8, 2024
Photos shared by KTLA depict rescuers looking into the hole trying to formulate the safest plan to extract the woman.
ABC7 reported that firefighters used a cable to hoist the woman out of the hole and bring her to safety at ground level. She was then placed into an ambulance and taken to the hospital to be assessed for further injury. The entire rescue mission took about an hour.
Information regarding the exact time that the woman was swallowed up by the sinkhole, or how she fell in the first place has yet to be revealed. Similarly, no information regarding her identity or her age was mentioned. The cause of the sinkhole was not discussed, but officials believe that recent flooding could have something to do with it.