Alicia Keys Will Reportedly Join Usher For Super Bowl Halftime Show

It looks like Alicia Keys will be joining Usher as a special guest during his Super Bowl Halftime Show.



According to a report TMZ published on Friday, February 9, a source from the production crew at the Alligiant Stadium spotted Keys performing with Usher during a rehearsal on Thursday. The report doesn't specify which song they were rehearsing, but loyal fans of both artists may already have an idea about which tune we might hear during the show. Usher and Alicia Keys have two major collaborations together, the remix to her 2003 single "If I Ain't Got You" and their smash hit "My Boo."