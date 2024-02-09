Alicia Keys Will Reportedly Join Usher For Super Bowl Halftime Show
February 9, 2024
It looks like Alicia Keys will be joining Usher as a special guest during his Super Bowl Halftime Show.
According to a report TMZ published on Friday, February 9, a source from the production crew at the Alligiant Stadium spotted Keys performing with Usher during a rehearsal on Thursday. The report doesn't specify which song they were rehearsing, but loyal fans of both artists may already have an idea about which tune we might hear during the show. Usher and Alicia Keys have two major collaborations together, the remix to her 2003 single "If I Ain't Got You" and their smash hit "My Boo."
Usher's set is already one of the most anticipated performances of the year so far. He was able to make it 15 minutes, which will be the longest performance in Super Bowl history. His performance might consist of songs from his past, present and future just like his upcoming tour. The set list hasn't been confirmed, but there are already rumors about who else will join him.
Earlier today, TMZ reported Usher has been in direct talks with Justin Bieber for him to join his massive performance. Prior to his recent appearance at the NHL All-Star Game, Bieber hadn't appeared for any major performances in the U.S. since he cancelled his "Justice Tour" last year. There's no word on whether or not Bieber will show up to the performance, but fans are currently hoping for the best.
Other rumored guests including Ludacris and Lil Jon. The duo has been involved with the promotion of Usher's performance for the past week or so. They starred in a short film that spoofed The Hangover with Taraji P. Henson, J Balvin, Andre 3000, Anderson .Paak and other potential guests. So far, no other performers have been revealed.