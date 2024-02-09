P!NK Pauses Show To Congratulate Fan Going Into Labor In The Crowd

P!NK had an unexpected moment during her recent concert in Sydney. While performing her Summer Carnival tour show at Allianz Stadium, a fan went into labor in the middle of the show. The singer paused her performance of her track "Our Song" after fans signaled to her that the pregnant fan was wheeled away by medics.

"Is it Alicia or Alex being born right now?" P!NK joked on the mic per a TMZ video, running towards the edge of the stage to look into the crowd. "I feel like we're all... We shouldn't be looking! Everyone give her privacy!" She went on to hilariously ask, "She didn't just have the baby right? Is the baby here? No, okay!"

"Congratulations!" she told the fan as the stadium crowd cheered on the fan. "Wow. 'Our Song,' huh? That was the one that did it. Wouldn't have called that one. Thought it would've been like 'Get the Party Started' or 'Never Gonna Dance Again,'" P!NK joked as she headed back up the stage to resume her performance.