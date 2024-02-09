WATCH: Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiled Outside Lakers' Arena

“Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning, and this moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years,” Vanessa said via NBC News. “To the fans here in LA, this is a special city Kobe was so proud to represent. You welcomed him with open arms and have been so important to him, our family, and his legacy.

“It brings me joy to see how much love you have for all of us. We love you back.”

Bryant, a 5-time NBA champion, ranks first in career points, 3-point field goals, steals, and games played, as well as second in assists, in Lakers franchise history. The Lakers had previously erected statues for five other hall of fame former players: Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal.