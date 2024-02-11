WATCH: Late Carl Weathers Honored During Final Acting Appearance
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2024
Late legendary actor Carl Weathers was honored during what would serve as his final role.
Weathers, a former football turned actor, was shown in the final seconds of FanDuel's 'Kick of Destiny' Super Bowl commercial featuring Rob Gronkowski as part of an advertising campaign the two worked on together prior to his death earlier this month.
"You gave it your all, Gronk," Weathers said in the reactionary commercial of Gronkowski's missed 25-yard field goal that took place live before Super Bowl LVIII.
The commercial concluded with Gronkowski looking over to Weathers, who nodded in approval, before the caption, "Thank you, Carl 1948-2024" is shown.
"Thank you, Carl" - FanDuel pays tribute to the late Carl Weathers in their #SuperBowl Kick of Destiny spot pic.twitter.com/KVAmSzTNWl— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024
Weathers, best known for roles in the 'Rocky' series, 'Happy Gilmore' and 'Predator,' died at the age of 76 on February 1, his family announced in a statement to Deadline.com.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family said. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”
Weathers appeared in more than 75 film and television roles during his 50-year acting career, which included a recent recurring role in the Disney+ Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' along with the FanDuel Super Bowl ad campaign alongside Gronkwoski. The New Orleans native starred in the iconic roles of Apollo Creed in the four three 'Rocky' films opposite Sylvester Stallone, Colonel Al Dillon opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and Chubbs Peterson opposite Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore.'