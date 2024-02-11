WATCH: Late Carl Weathers Honored During Final Acting Appearance

Late legendary actor Carl Weathers was honored during what would serve as his final role.

Weathers, a former football turned actor, was shown in the final seconds of FanDuel's 'Kick of Destiny' Super Bowl commercial featuring Rob Gronkowski as part of an advertising campaign the two worked on together prior to his death earlier this month.

"You gave it your all, Gronk," Weathers said in the reactionary commercial of Gronkowski's missed 25-yard field goal that took place live before Super Bowl LVIII.

The commercial concluded with Gronkowski looking over to Weathers, who nodded in approval, before the caption, "Thank you, Carl 1948-2024" is shown.