Ashanti Teases Nelly For Losing His Tooth: 'Where Are The Spares?!'

“There ain’t no fucking spares, what the f**k you talking about?!" he barked back. "Yo, you need to shut the f**k up right now.”



“Don’t tell me to shut the f**k up," she snapped with a smirk. "I had some spares for you!"



It seems like Nelly and Ashanti have dealt with an incident like this in the past. The power couple was in the Magic City to perform at E11even in Downtown Miami in honor of the nightclub's 10th anniversary. Nelly and his lady, who's reportedly pregnant with his next child, performed a slew of hits like "Body On Me" together. Ashanti belted out memorable joints like "Rock Wit U" and "Foolish" before Fat Joe made a surprise appearance and delivered "What's Luv?"



Nelly and Ashanti got back together two decades after they first began dating. The couple had been spotted out together on several occasions before they revealed their relationship. Towards the end of 2023, they confirmed that they're expecting their first child together.