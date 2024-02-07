10 Hip-Hop Power Couples Who'll Fight For Their Love Forever
By Tony M. Centeno
February 7, 2024
All is fair in love and Hip-Hop.
Over the years, the rap game has seen plenty of couples come and go. At one point, fans believed Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine were couple goals. Cardi B and Offset were spotted everywhere from the clubs to McDonald's commercials. Those couples are now a thing of the past, however there are still other artists in Hip-Hop who continue to prove their love for one another is an unstoppable force. Some of them have, like JAY-Z and Beyoncé, have been married for years while others, like Don Toliver and Kali Uchis, are just beginning to start their families.
Thankfully, the music industry and all the drama that comes with it hasn't tarnished the love some artists have for one another. We've seen all kinds of headlines about T.I., his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris and their family over the years, but they're still going strong regardless. In honor of Valentine's Day, we're honoring the couples who continue to fight for their love for one another no matter what the world throws at them.
Ashanti and Nelly
Ashanti and Nelly have been romantically involved on-and-off for well over two decades. The couple first got together in 2003 and broke up in 2013. After spending a decade apart, the couple found themselves picking up where they left off in 2023, and they haven't looked back. Ashanti and Nelly have been inseparable ever since, and are reportedly preparing to start a family together. The 43-year-old singer and the 49-year-old rapper will reportedly welcome their first child together this year.
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz knew each other for years and even collaborated on songs like "Teenage Love Affair," but they finally got together in 2008. After keeping their love on the low for two years, the couple got hitched in 2010 and started a family that includes their children Egypt and Genesis as well as Swizz's other children from his previous relationship, Kasseem "KJ" Jr., Prince Nasir and Nicole. Over the years, the couple has traveled the world and worked together in the studio. Recently, Swizz lent a hand for his wife's 2021 album KEYS. In 2024, the couple is still going strong and they're set to debut their first art exhibit called “Giants” at the Brooklyn Museum.
Tameka "Tiny" Harris & T.I.
T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been together since 2001. After they welcomed their sons King and Major into the world, Tip and the Xscape singer tied the knot in 2010 and officially formed the family fans have come to know and love today. A few years after they debuted their hit reality TV series "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" on VH1, the couple went through a rough patch in 2016 when Tiny filed for divorce. However, the couple was able to improve their relationship so much that Tiny called off the divorce a year later. Despite all the drama and negative headlines they've faced over the years, Tip and Tiny have remained adamant about their love for one another and aren't afraid to show it.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Fans have watch Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's love for one another grow from close friends to loving parents. After months of rumors about their relationship status, Riri and Rocky confirmed they were an item back in 2020. Since then, both superstar artists have supported their respective endeavors whether its music, fashion or business. They've also started a beautiful family together by welcoming two boys, RZA and Riot, into the world. Although they played newlyweds in Rocky's music video for "D.M.B," the couple haven't gotten married yet. Hopefully fans will hear wedding bells ring in 2024.
Kash Doll & Tracy T
Kash Doll and Tracy T are both accomplished rappers in their own right, but the couple has overcome plenty of hurdles to make a beautiful life together. Both artists made their relationship public a few years before they welcomed their first child together Kashton Prophet Richardson in January 2022. They debuted photos of their son in October 2022 during a stunning photoshoot for SHEEN Magazine. Since they started their family, Kash and Tracy left all rumors of infidelity in the past and focused on supporting one another in their respective endeavors. Tracy was front row and center when Kash Doll appeared on "BMF" in 2021 and released her Gangsta Grillz mixtape Back On Dexter. In 2024, Kash Doll is supporting her man ahead of the release of his new project Elephant Bidness.
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir
Gucci Mane couldn't have asked for a better wife than Keyshia Ka'oir. The fitness guru and entrepreneur first met the rapper on the set of his music video for "911 Emergency" in 2010 after he got out of jail. He's been in love with her ever since. Despite being hesitant at the time, Keyshia eventually fell for him and they became a match made in heaven. She remained by his side even after he went back to prison in 2014. Once he got out in 2016, the couple was inseparable. After Keyshia helped Gucci get healthy and fit, the couple got married during a lavish ceremony in Miami Beach, which was documented in a 10-episode series for BET called "The Mane Event." In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child Ice Davis. Three years later, Keyshia gave birth to their daughter Iceland. They still continue to love and fight for another to this day.
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
JAY-Z and Beyoncé's love story began in the early 2000s when they first fueled rumors about their relationship on Hov's song "'03 Bonnie & Clyde." After they were secretly married in 2008, they became the most revered power couple in the music industry. They welcomed their first child Blue Ivy Carter in 2012 as well as twins Rumi & Sir in 2017. Like most couples, they weren't perfect. In 2016, Beyoncé released her surprise album Lemonade in which she first admitted that JAY-Z had an affair. After they worked things out, Hov reflected on the issues in his marriage on his solo album 4:44. The couple let the world know they reconciled on their collaborative album EVERYTHING IS LOVE, which dropped in 2018. Jay and Bey have been solid ever since. Hov continues to defend his wife and relationship every day. He even called out the Recording Academy for not giving his wife Album of the Year despite her breaking the record for winning the most Grammys.
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko first met in 2012, but the sparks didn't start flying until after his relationship with Ariana Grande ended in 2015. Sean and Jhené's chemistry was so strong that they formed the duo Twenty88 and even toured the country together to promote their joint album. The couple did split in 2019 but their love for one another never died. They remained closer than friends until they appeared to get back together in 2020. Two years later, the couple confirmed that they're working on their next album together, and welcomed their first son Noah Hasani.
Kali Uchis & Don Toliver
Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have only been together a few years, but their relationship has become rock solid. The Colombian singer and the Houston rapper first had fans talking about them in 2020, however, they didn't confirm their love for one another until a year later. It was hard to hide their relationship after they appeared together in a pair of music videos for his Life of a Don album in 2021. Since then, they've collaborated on several songs like Toliver's "4 Me" and Uchis' "Fantasy." They also performed together at Coachella in 2023. In January, the couple confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.
Shante Broadus & Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante have known each other since they were in high school in California. She came up as one of his fans before his music career truly took off. Once they finally got together, Snoop and Shante got hitched in 1997 and had three kids together. In 2004, the couple split after the rapper filed for divorce, but they eventually made up and got back together. In fact they renewed their vows in 2008. Despite all the drama they've been through over the past 25+ years, Snoop and Shante remain one of the longest-lasting couples in the rap game.