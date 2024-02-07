10 Hip-Hop Power Couples Who'll Fight For Their Love Forever

JAY-Z and Beyoncé's love story began in the early 2000s when they first fueled rumors about their relationship on Hov's song "'03 Bonnie & Clyde." After they were secretly married in 2008, they became the most revered power couple in the music industry. They welcomed their first child Blue Ivy Carter in 2012 as well as twins Rumi & Sir in 2017. Like most couples, they weren't perfect. In 2016, Beyoncé released her surprise album Lemonade in which she first admitted that JAY-Z had an affair. After they worked things out, Hov reflected on the issues in his marriage on his solo album 4:44. The couple let the world know they reconciled on their collaborative album EVERYTHING IS LOVE, which dropped in 2018. Jay and Bey have been solid ever since. Hov continues to defend his wife and relationship every day. He even called out the Recording Academy for not giving his wife Album of the Year despite her breaking the record for winning the most Grammys.





Jhene Aiko & Big Sean