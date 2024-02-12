Dua Lipa Has Men Lining Up Around The Block For 'Training Season'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 12, 2024
Dua Lipa's mailbox is full! The pop star is getting ready to release her second single from her untitled third studio album this week and to hold fans over, she gave them a sneak peek at what to expect from the accompanying music video.
In the new teaser, dozens of men are shown lined up on the street as audio from various voice messages play and eventually start overlapping. By the end of the 23-second clip, an automated message reveals, "The mailbox is full and cannot accept any messages at this time. Goodbye."
"Training Season" will be released on Thursday, February 15th.
3 DAYS - TRAINING SEASON - 15 FEB 11PM GMT pic.twitter.com/sfhFPaI9KU— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 12, 2024
Dua gave fans a taste of the new song during her show-stopping performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4th. Before going into her previously released single "Houdini," the pop star sang a verse and the chorus from "Training Season," which marks the second single from her highly-anticipated third studio album.
In a press release announcing the song, Dua explained its meaning. “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there," she shared. “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered."