Dua Lipa Has Men Lining Up Around The Block For 'Training Season'

Dua Lipa's mailbox is full! The pop star is getting ready to release her second single from her untitled third studio album this week and to hold fans over, she gave them a sneak peek at what to expect from the accompanying music video.

In the new teaser, dozens of men are shown lined up on the street as audio from various voice messages play and eventually start overlapping. By the end of the 23-second clip, an automated message reveals, "The mailbox is full and cannot accept any messages at this time. Goodbye."

"Training Season" will be released on Thursday, February 15th.