Kadarius Toney Shares Another IG Live After Being Inactive For Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney once again went live on Instagram during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII celebration after being ruled inactive for the game.

Toney, who was criticized for a controversial Instagram live video during the AFC Championship Game, filmed his celebration with teammates after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers. The former Florida had previously shared a profanity-laced rant that many deemed as a shot at the team, but this time was seen in a much more positive mood.

(WARNING: The video below contains foul language).

Toney had previously denied that a profanity-filled rant in which he said "I'm not hurt" while ruled out of the AFC Championship Game was directed at the Chiefs organization, rather fans of his original NFL team, the New York Giants, during Super Bowl LVIIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on Monday (February 5) via NFL Network.