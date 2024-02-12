Pat Mahomes Sr. Has Super Bowl 'Special Moment' With Son Days After Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a "special moment" with his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., after his third Super Bowl win on Sunday (February 12).

Jackson Mahomes shared a photo of his brother and father hugging after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory with the caption "special moments" on his Instagram story (h/t the New York Post). The post was shared eight days after Pat Sr., a former Major League Baseball pitcher, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated a third time or more on February 3.

The elder Mahomes was reportedly driving with an open 16-ounce Coors beer and driving slower than the other nearby traffic when he was pulled over by police just prior to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to an Smith County Sheriff's Office affidavit obtained by the New York Post. The 53-year-old admitted to having "a few bears while watching the game at a local bar" during the traffic stop, the affidavit states.