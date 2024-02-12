Pat Mahomes Sr. Has Super Bowl 'Special Moment' With Son Days After Arrest
By Jason Hall
February 12, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a "special moment" with his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., after his third Super Bowl win on Sunday (February 12).
Jackson Mahomes shared a photo of his brother and father hugging after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory with the caption "special moments" on his Instagram story (h/t the New York Post). The post was shared eight days after Pat Sr., a former Major League Baseball pitcher, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated a third time or more on February 3.
The elder Mahomes was reportedly driving with an open 16-ounce Coors beer and driving slower than the other nearby traffic when he was pulled over by police just prior to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to an Smith County Sheriff's Office affidavit obtained by the New York Post. The 53-year-old admitted to having "a few bears while watching the game at a local bar" during the traffic stop, the affidavit states.
Patrick Mahomes Sr. shares ‘special moment’ with son at Super Bowl 2024 after DWI arrest https://t.co/eb31W3XaeH pic.twitter.com/R3e3F4KFN2— New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2024
Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career after leading the Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Mahomes connected with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. on a game-winning 3-yard pass with three seconds remaining in what would've been the first quarter of overtime.
The former Texas Tech standout finished Sunday's game with 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 34 of 47 passing. Mahomes is now tied with Troy Aikman and Earl Morrall for the third-most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback, trailing only Tom Brady (7), Joe Montana (4) and Terry Bradshaw (4).