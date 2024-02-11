WATCH: Jackson Mahomes Gets Denied VIP Access, Brittany Shrugs It Off

A viral TikTok shows Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, being denied VIP access before his sister-in-law, Brittany, shrugs off the incident during a Super Bowl concert in Las Vegas weekend.

Brittany is seen talking to a security guard who shakes his head before the camera pans over to Jackson, who attempts to gain access before being denied. The TikTok then pans back over to Brittany who shrugs multiple times before dancing to what appears to be rapper Future performing. Jackson's denial from the VIP area came hours after reports that he was spotted socializing with Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of his brother's teammate Travis Kelce, who is now dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Last month, prosecutors filed a motion drop felony charges of aggravated sexual battery against Jackson amid claims that the alleged victim is no longer cooperating with the case, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

The internet personality was arrested on three counts of aggravated sexual battery (class A felony) and one count of battery in relation to an incident that took place at a Kansas City restaurant in February 2023 on May 3, according to Johnson County Sheriff's Office Booking and Release Report information obtained by KSHB.

Mahomes has received criticism for social media incidents in the past, which included dancing on the number of late Washington Commanders star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs in October 2021. Jackson and Brittany Mahomes were also scrutinized after a viral celebration that showed Brittany spraying champagne onto Chiefs fans from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after the team's AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022, as well as several other posts shared on their social media accounts in recent years.