Taco Bell To Unleash 'Special' Line Of Desserts, Make Major Menu Changes

Taco Bell is about to get a whole lot sweeter!

The popular fast-food chain recently announced that they would be rolling out a new dessert menu compromised of Baja Blast-themed treats. According to Parade, the new menu is just one of the many additions planned for the beloved Mountain Dew drink's 20th birthday celebration this year. As part of the announcement, the highly-anticipated menu will feature Baja Blast Gelato, defined as: "a gelato-style ice cream made in the soda’s famous teal color."

One lucky Taco Bell location in Irvine, California got to test out this unique menu item last year, but it has since been discontinued. The Baja Blast Gelato will be added to menus nationwide towards the end of the summer. The fast-food chain also hinted at the addition of "Baja Blast Pie" with "Cinnamon Twist Topping" during a press conference held on February 9th. A specific date that these menu items will be available to order was not revealed.