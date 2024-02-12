Taco Bell To Unleash 'Special' Line Of Desserts, Make Major Menu Changes
By Logan DeLoye
February 12, 2024
Taco Bell is about to get a whole lot sweeter!
The popular fast-food chain recently announced that they would be rolling out a new dessert menu compromised of Baja Blast-themed treats. According to Parade, the new menu is just one of the many additions planned for the beloved Mountain Dew drink's 20th birthday celebration this year. As part of the announcement, the highly-anticipated menu will feature Baja Blast Gelato, defined as: "a gelato-style ice cream made in the soda’s famous teal color."
One lucky Taco Bell location in Irvine, California got to test out this unique menu item last year, but it has since been discontinued. The Baja Blast Gelato will be added to menus nationwide towards the end of the summer. The fast-food chain also hinted at the addition of "Baja Blast Pie" with "Cinnamon Twist Topping" during a press conference held on February 9th. A specific date that these menu items will be available to order was not revealed.
It was noted, however, that "several other food items" would be added to Taco Bell's ever-evolving menu in a couple of months, including brand new hot sauce flavors and an entire "Cantina Chicken Menu." The chain plans to introduce an "avocado verde salsa" for those who prefer their meal a bit more mild.
Taco Bell lovers will just have to wait and see what else the fast-food chain has in store for the special birthday celebration in the coming seasons. For now, the nation patiently awaits the arrival of the new Baja Blast treats!