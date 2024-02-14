Jason Kelce Tells Travis He 'Crossed The Line'
By Jason Hall
February 14, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce told his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that he "crossed the line" during a viral clip in which he was seen yelling aggressively at head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII.
The Kelces addressed the incident during the latest episode of their iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year nominated show 'New Heights' released on Wednesday (February 14).
“You crossed the line,” Jason told Travis. “I think there’s better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”
Travis said he was upset after coming off the field following a 52-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, which set up a first down play on the 9-yard line. Reid called a personnel package that didn't include Kelce, who typically thrives in the red zone.
Jason and Trav shared their real thoughts on the sideline moment with Coach Reid pic.twitter.com/npWn3BWT4l— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024
“It was pleading with your head coach to let you go out there and win this s**t, me and you both know what that is,” Jason said.
“Big Red, sorry if I caught you with that cheap shot, baby,” Travis said in reference to Reid.
The viral video showed Kelce, 34, yelling at Reid, 65, and grabbing his arm while Kansas City trailed the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.
Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
Both Reid and Kelce laughed off the interaction after the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday (February 11) night.
“He keeps me young,” Reid said with a chuckle while appearing on CBS' postgame show.
“Not so good [balance] — he tested that hip out. He caught me off-balance,” Reid added. “Normally I get him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”
@nfloncbs
“[Travis Kelce] keeps me young” 🤣 #superbowl #chiefskingdom #nflfootball♬ original sound - NFL on CBS
"I'm gonna keep it between us unless my mic'd up tells the world but I was just telling him I loved him," Kelce said during his postgame interview alongside Mahomes with ESPN 'Primetime' hosts Chris Berman and Booger McFarland.
"Imma keep it between us ... I was just telling him how much I love him."— ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024
—Travis Kelce on the in-game interaction with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/oKGkJfGhWc
The multi-time All-Pro tight end was held to just one reception in the first half before a big second half performance, finishing the game with a game-best nine receptions and 93 receiving yards. Kelce's final catch came on a 7-yard reception to setup Mahomes' game-winning 3-yard pass to Hardman in overtime.
Kelce has spent his entire 11-year career playing under Reid, who famously drafted him after Jason vouched for his character. Reid had previously coached the elder Kelce during his final two seasons with the Eagles.
The Chiefs forced overtime with Harrison Butker's 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Sunday's game was the second time a Super Bowl went into overtime, following the New England Patriots' 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
The Chiefs are also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history. Kansas City has now won three Super Bowls in five years, beginning and solidifying its dynasty with victories against the 49ers, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.