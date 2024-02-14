Jason Kelce Tells Travis He 'Crossed The Line'

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce told his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that he "crossed the line" during a viral clip in which he was seen yelling aggressively at head coach Andy Reid on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kelces addressed the incident during the latest episode of their iHeartRadio Podcast of the Year nominated show 'New Heights' released on Wednesday (February 14).

“You crossed the line,” Jason told Travis. “I think there’s better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”

Travis said he was upset after coming off the field following a 52-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, which set up a first down play on the 9-yard line. Reid called a personnel package that didn't include Kelce, who typically thrives in the red zone.