Porno For Pyros Kick Off Farewell Tour: See The Setlist

Porno For Pyros kicked off their "final farewell" tour Tuesday night (February 13) in Santa Ana, California. Singer Perry Farrell took the stage with Peter DiStefano (guitar), Stephen Perkins (drums), Mike Watt (bass), and Farrell’s wife Etty on backing vocals. The set consisted of 17 songs that included nine from the band’s 1993 self-titled debut album, five from 1996's Good God's Urge, recent singles “Little Me” and “Agua,” and a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Hey Gypsy Boy.”

In addition to being the band's farewell tour, it's also their first proper tour in 27 years. “I think the way to look at it … this is just my business – how I’ve got my life set up," Farrell explained to Consequence in regards to making this the final outing. "So, I’ve got Porno for Pyros, I’ve got Jane’s Addiction, got Lollapalooza. So, I’ve got all these beautiful things. Like I said, it’s almost like … you can call them drips, or, like octopus got an arm, all these things are kind of like my arms. With Porno for Pyros, what I can see for in my life – put out these three songs, do this tour.”

Watch fan-shot footage from the show and check out the setlist below.