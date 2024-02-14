Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On Date Night Amid Romance Rumors

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles this week amid their romance rumors. In new photos obtained by People, the pop star and Saltburn star were all smiles as they made their way to dinner at Nobu.

According to the outlet, the two were also seen going to the Hotel Bel-Air after dinner and were spotted sharing a kiss the next morning as Keoghan dropped Carpenter off at her home.

Keoghan and Carpenter have yet to publicly address their apparent romance, but they did attend a Grammy Awards afterparty together earlier this month. The two were spotted hanging out at an after-party for W Magazine following the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 4th). The outlet shared a photo of the rumored couple on their Instagram showing Keoghan covering his mouth with his hand and Carpenter covering her entire face with her drink.

The photos followed a January report from Daily Mail that claimed that the singer and the actor were planning on using the Grammys as an opportunity to go public with their relationship.

The romance follows Barry's split from his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans in July 2023. As for Carpenter, the last person she was romantically linked to was YouTuber David Dobrick but she seemed to shut those rumors down soon after. After her Lollapalooza in August, Carpenter reportedly partied into the early morning with Dobrik.

Of course, the story prompted speculation that the pair are dating and Carpenter just happened to share a very timely Instagram post. "sry i don't date lollapaloozas," she wrote.