Tennessee Eatery Crowned The 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

Tennessee may be in the heart of the South, but that doesn't mean you can find flavors from around the world right here in the Volunteer State, from incredible Italian restaurants to must-try Mexican eateries. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, nearly everyone has their go-to spot where they can find their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the absolute best Chinese restaurant in each state, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to the site, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Tennessee is Steam Boys, which serves up a tasty selection of dumplings, noodles, bao and bubble tea. Steam Boys has a few locations around Nashville. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Steam Boys' mission was to bring Chinese comfort food to Nashville, and it's definitely succeeded. The menu (served at three locations in the city) is made up of fluffy bao, dumplings, and noodle bowls. Customers can't say enough about how incredible the soup dumplings are, describing theme as one of the best things to eat in the city and too good to share. It's the sort of place people return to time and again, dreaming about those buns in between."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best Chinese restaurants around the country.