Taylor Swift Calls 'Tortured Poets' A 'Lifeline': 'I Needed To Make It'

By Katrina Nattress

February 19, 2024

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Photo: Getty Images North America

As Swifties know, Taylor Swift holds all her albums close to her heart; however, during a Melbourne Eras Tour stop over the weekend she spoke about how The Tortured Poets Department is an album she "needed to make" more than anything else in her extensive discography.

Tortured Poets is an album — I think more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made — I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” she explained to the crowd (via NME). “Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about. It kind of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life, and I never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

During her stint in Melbourne, Swift also revealed an alternate cover to her upcoming album, along with a bonus track called "The Bolter."

Swift announced her 11th studio album while accepting her 13th Grammy win earlier this month and has since unveiled the track list, which includes features from Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. The Tortured Poets Department is set to drop on April 19.

Taylor Swift
