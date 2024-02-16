Taylor Swift is giving fans even more reason to celebrate her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department by sharing a new cover for the highly-anticipated album as well as an exclusive bonus track.

After first announcing the news during her Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday (February 16), the record-breaking Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to reveal a new edition of The Tortured Poets Department available for a limited time that includes a bonus track titled "The Bolter," per Entertainment Tonight.

Swift shared the news alongside a stunning photo of the singer laying in bed, gazing into the distance as she rests her head on her arms. A second close-up photo includes the words, "You don't get to tell me about sad," potentially lyrics for "The Bolter" that could give fans a sneak peek of what to expect on the bonus track.