Taylor Swift Shares New Cover, Bonus Track For Upcoming Album
By Sarah Tate
February 16, 2024
Taylor Swift is giving fans even more reason to celebrate her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department by sharing a new cover for the highly-anticipated album as well as an exclusive bonus track.
After first announcing the news during her Eras Tour show in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday (February 16), the record-breaking Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to reveal a new edition of The Tortured Poets Department available for a limited time that includes a bonus track titled "The Bolter," per Entertainment Tonight.
Swift shared the news alongside a stunning photo of the singer laying in bed, gazing into the distance as she rests her head on her arms. A second close-up photo includes the words, "You don't get to tell me about sad," potentially lyrics for "The Bolter" that could give fans a sneak peek of what to expect on the bonus track.
Swift made the surprise announcement that she was releasing a brand new album while accepting her 13th Grammy Award, immediately sharing the cover art on Instagram alongside the message, "All's fair in love and poetry." She has since gone on to share the tracklist, which includes collaborations with two beloved artists.
The Tortured Poets Department drops April 19.