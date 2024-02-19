WATCH: Travis And Jason Kelce Address Chiefs Parade Shooting
By Jason Hall
February 19, 2024
The Kelce brothers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, addressed the fatal shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade last Wednesday (February 14) in a video shared on the social media accounts for their 'New Heights' podcast on Monday (February 19).
"We have a prerecorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first," Travis said.
"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community and it's unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred," Jason added. "We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that's been willing to help those effected by this tragedy."
Before airing our pre-taped episode on Wednesday, Jason and Travis wanted the 92%ers and Chiefs Kingdom to hear from them directly after the tragic events at the Chiefs parade— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 19, 2024
If you'd like to support #ChiefsKingdom you can find more information here: https://t.co/22z7my0o8G pic.twitter.com/qhYxWiezDq
The Kelces urged listeners to donate to the United Way of Greater Kansas City's 'We Are #KCStrong' fundraiser, which Travis said "goes to supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services and the first responders."
Travis had previously donated $100,000 through his '87 & Running foundation' to a GoFundMe launched to help the Reyes family, whose daughters, ages 8 and 10, were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the shooting, which matched a previous donation made by his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, to another GoFundMe launched to help the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone person killed in the shooting.
The shooting stemmed from a dispute between several people, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves announced during an update last Thursday (February 15) via ESPN. Graves confirmed that the total number of victims injured had risen to 23.
The victims injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of eight and 47, with half reported to be under the age of 16. Fire Chief Ross Grundyson confirmed that eight victims were reported to have sustained critical injuries and seven were in serious condition. Three people -- including juveniles -- were detained and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene.
Drone footage shows a massive crowd quickly parting after shots were fired near the corner of Pershing and Kessler in the Union Station area of downtown Kansas City.
NEW: A KCTV5 viewer shared a video from the corner of Pershing and Kessler. In it, you can hear shots ring out and parade attendees go running on Wednesday afternoon.https://t.co/oXSTzCqpCY pic.twitter.com/l1mJSWhnwl— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 15, 2024
The Chiefs issued a statement in response to the incident on their official website and social media accounts last Wednesday.
Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.
"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.
"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.
"We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."
Another video shared online showed police responding to an active shooter situation at Union Station, where the parade concluded.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024
The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (February 11), having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.