WATCH: Travis And Jason Kelce Address Chiefs Parade Shooting

The Kelce brothers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, addressed the fatal shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade last Wednesday (February 14) in a video shared on the social media accounts for their 'New Heights' podcast on Monday (February 19).

"We have a prerecorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City it didn't feel right without you guys hearing from us first," Travis said.

"We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community and it's unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred," Jason added. "We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that's been willing to help those effected by this tragedy."